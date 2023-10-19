Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking from midday US Eastern time on Thursday, 19 October 2023:

1600 GMT

Powell participates in discussion on the economic outlook before an Economic Club of New York luncheon, in New York

Analysts brief previews.

Chief US economist at Deutsche Bank says Powell will agree with some other Fed officials who have said the Fed can pause in November and that the bond market is doing some of its monetary tightening for them. But, on the other hand, Powell will have to strike a relatively more hawkish tone about December given the recent batch of data

"that does seem to increase uncertainty about how much progress they are making" on growth, the labour market and inflation

Chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets: