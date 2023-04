USD139bn vs. 148bn the previous week.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet USD 8.665tln

prior 8.682tln

Discount Window borrowing 67.6bn

prior 69.7bn

BTFP 71.8bn

prior 79bn

Foreign Repo Use 30bn

prior 40bn

Bank borrowing from the Fed's discount window and emergency program set up after Silicon Valley Bank's failure. Hefty numbers still, but heading in the right direction.