Fed emergency lending rose to US$155.2bn for the week ended April 26

from US$143.9bn the prior week

Discount Window borrowing US$73.9bn

prior US$69.9bn

BTFP lending US$81.3bn

prior US$74.0bn

Balance Sheet $US8.613tn

prior 8.643tn

Fed Foreign Repo usage was zero from US$20 bn the previous week

---

Mkt response is negligible