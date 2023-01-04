Coming up later today from the US is a barrage of data and also, and of much focus, the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) December 13th – 14th meeting.

Due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday 04 January 2023.

I posted a quick preview of what to watch for here yesterday.

ICYMI:

Inflation developments, Fed officials have been keen to point out further upside risk for CPI

softening financial conditions prior to the meeting, does the FOMC need to push harder against these?

terminal rate predictions in the future; Chair Powell said at his news confernce on the 14th that Powell had said in his press conference that he "can’t tell you confidently that we won’t raise our terminal rate estimate again in March”

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.