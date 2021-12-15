Earlier previews have been posted here:

Powell has retired the word ‘transitory’ and has signalled a faster taper could be appropriate. Expect an accelerated taper timeline to be announced with the Fed set to finish asset purchases by March, and thereby opening up ‘optionality’ for multiple rate hikes in 2022. The December meeting will also see updated economic projections with the dot plot closely watched to see whether the consensus is for one or two hikes in 2022 and whether anyone has pencilled in three or more hikes (at the last meeting they were evenly split on one hike in 2022).