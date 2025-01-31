The Federal Reserve's January policy statement omitted its previous reference to inflation making progress toward its target, adding a more hawkish tone.

However, economists at Citi expect the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the 12-month PCE inflation rate, to decline in the coming months as the impact of sharp price increases from early 2024 fades. They also point out that both the six-month and three-month annualized core PCE inflation rates are on course to drop below 2.5%.

The economists says that the fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might decide that inflation "is once again making progress toward their objective--or even that it has nearly arrived at it" as early as the meeting in March.