09:00 am New York time, which is 1300 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening and closing remarks before New York Fed Web Series on Culture: "Shifting Norms? The Intersection of Technology and Culture in Financial Services"

Doesn't sound like that will hold much on the economy or policy. Having said that Williams is usually not able to contain himself so I expect something pertinent.

Following, at 14:00 New York time, which is 1800 GMT:

The Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022

This was the meeting where there was a clear leak to a Wall Street Journal journalist on the weekend ahead. The Fed scrambled to catch up to the CPI report on the Friday that showed rapid rising prices. The Fed was in its 'blackout' period so the leak was made to expect a 75bp hike instead of the 50 that was the current consensus.