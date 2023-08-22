Speaking events for Fed officials on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 include:

At 1130 GMT, which is 0730 US Eastern time, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Business@Breakfast: 2023 Economic Forecast Update at the Danville Chamber of Commerce

Following at 1830 GMT, 1430 US Eastern time, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before the event, "Fed Listens: Joining the Labor Force After Covid -- A Discussion on Youth Employment"

I wonder if China's decision to not publish youth unemployment levels any more will come up in Goolsbee and Bowman's remarks?