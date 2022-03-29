9am US ET, which is 1300 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams makes remarks at New York Fed web series on Culture: "Trust in Banks: Where Are We Now?"

10.45am US ET, 1445 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the Center for Financial Stability, in New York.

9.30pm US ET, 0130 GMT (that is, Wednesday 30 March 2022, and during the Asia timezone)

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Leadership from America's Founding to the Global Pandemic" at the University of Southern California's George Washington Leadership Lecture Series.

Harker's topic would seem to be of most interest to financial marekts. Having said this the other two may have market-relevant comments in any Q&A.