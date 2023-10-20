1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association Philadelphia Chapter Meeting
1615 GMT / 1215 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "The Outlook for the Economy and Monetary Policy" before the SOMC Fall Meeting: "Have We Dodged the Bullets?"
These speeches should be the last we hear from Fed officials prior to the October 31 / November 1 meeting as the blackout kicks in the next day:
- The 'blackout' policy limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews.
- The period begins the two Saturdays preceding a FOMC meeting and ends the Thursday following.