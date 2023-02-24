Coming up later today from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):
1515 GMT, 1015 US Eastern time
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson discuss "Managing Disinflation" paper before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, in New York
ADDED - One calendar has St. Louis Fed's James Bullard speaking at 11.30am US Eastern time (1630 GMT)
1830 GMT, 1330 US Eastern time
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins (via pre-recorded video) and Board Governor Christopher Federal Reserve
Read this Term Waller (moderator) participate in "Why Did We Miscast ?" panel before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 20 Inflation
Read this Term
--
