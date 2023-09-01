At 1000 GMT, which is 0600 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the South African Reserve Bank's Biennial Research Conference with SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago, IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath, and Huw Pil
1345 GMT, 0945 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks onsite before hybrid Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany