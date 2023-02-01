Coming up on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement at 2pm US ET, followed a half hour later by Chair Powell's news conference.

This, in brief, from Scoita on what they expect, in line with basically everyone else:

There will be no updated Summary of Economic Projections or its dot plot offered at this meeting with the next chance at updating all of that arriving on March 22nd.

A 25bps rate hike is widely expected among economists and fed funds futures are priced for it.

Tail risks are low.

There has been no signal offered by FOMC officials that they are open to a pause, nor has there been guidance toward a bigger 50bps move which would be the slightly fatter tail risk. Still, this notion that the Fed could or might raise 50bps ... is off base.

Several Fed speakers have already leaned toward 25. The Fed has gone out of its way not to surprise with administered rate changes on game day and reserved more of the right to surprise markets on the bias.

25 it is.

More interestingly: