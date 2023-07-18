The most recent Bank of America global fund manager survey shows expectations are skewing towards Q2 of 2024 for the first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut:

boa fed fomc rate cut q2 2024

Some of the other survey results:

  • 60% expect weaker global growth
  • 68% say the economy will see a soft landing
  • 21% anticipate a hard landing
  • 48% of fund managers forecast the start of a global recession will take place by the end of Q1 2024, 25% think the downturn will hit in Q4 of this year
  • 45% see high inflation as the greatest market risk