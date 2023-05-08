From the US Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.
semi-annual report on financial stability.
Headlines via Reuters:
-
Recent turmoil in banking industry has stabilized, but could weigh on
credit conditions going forward - financial stability report
- The banking sector
overall remained resilient with substantial loss-absorbing capacity
- Policy interventions
by bank regulators limit the potential for further stress, domestic
banks have ample liquidity overall
- Funding strains were
notable for some banks, but overall funding risks across the banking
system were low
- It is prepared to
address any bank liquidity pressures that may arise, committed to
ensuring deposits remain safe and banks can continue to provide
access to credit
- Large banks subject
to liquidity coverage ratio had sufficient levels of high-quality
liquid assets to withstand expected short-term cash outflows
- Silicon valley bank
and signature bank were outliers in terms of their heavy reliance on
uninsured deposits; most banks had a much more balanced mix of
liabilities
- Runs on silicon
valley bank and signature bank were of unprecedented speed
- Persistent inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.
Read this Term
and monetary tightening, alongside banking sector stress, are
top-cited potential risks by survey respondents
- Prime money market
funds and other cash-investment vehicles remain vulnerable to runs
and contribute to the fragility of short-term funding markets
- Amount of
high-quality liquid assets decreased for banks but remained high
compared with pre-pandemic levels
- Commercial real
estate prices have declined since November but valuations remain high
- Nearly half of
respondents to fed survey on near-term risks cited US debt limit,
which was not singled out as a risk in prior report
Nothing in those headlines re the bank stresses since March is of much surprise. A key question is if there are more bank failures hiding in the weeds.