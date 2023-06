Fed stress test on banks results published. In summary, all passed, banks have enough capital to weather a severe economic slump. The pass mark paves the way for banks to issue share buybacks and dividends.

Also - Large bank trading books were resilient to a rising interest rate environment.

I don't know that this is an all-clear for regional banks in the US TBH. The threat of runs has not disappeared although it quiet on that front at present.