At 11am NY time, which is 1500 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is speaking on (topic) "The Economic Outlook and Some Thoughts on a Soft Landing" before the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability

50bp interest rate hikes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have been locked and loaded for the June and July meetings. So far, at least. The risk is Waller departs from that messaging. ForexLive will be on deck on Monday 30 May 2022 despite the US holiday. Our man on the spot in a local Tim Hortons will be dunking doughnuts and posting all the news.

FOMC dates ahead: