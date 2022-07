I've only got one FOMC speaker scheduled for today. I reckon we'll get a few more of them though.

11:00 am New York time, which is 1500 GMT:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

speaks on his economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center (GIC) Conference

You can definitely expect comments on what to expect from the next FOMC meeting from Waller. Next meeting is July 26 and 27.