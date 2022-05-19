4pm US ET (2000 GMT) - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari

to participate in Urban Institute virtual conversation, "Inflation and its Consequences for Families with Low and Moderate Incomes."

Kashkari is the only Fed speaker I have on the agenda. Kashkari tends towards the dovish end of the FOMC spectrum, very much so, but is on board with 50bp rate hikes in the immediate future.

Earlier during the Asia session here today we had:

