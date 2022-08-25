Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks in a CNBC interview at 7.30am US ET on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

George is hosting a multitude of central bank officials at the Jackson Hole symposium:

August 25-27



The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"

The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy" Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will give the opening remarks on the economic outlook on Friday, August 26, at 10 am (Eastern US time, 1400 GMT).

George is soon to retire as head of the KC Fed.

Can see Fed Pres. Esther George