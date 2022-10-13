It's a big Thursday ahead, the US CPI report is due:

1700 GMT brings:

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

gives welcoming remarks at Atlanta Fed’s Center for Human Capital Studies 12th annual employment conference

Fed officials are unanimous in saying further rate hikes are locked in, this from earlier in the session:

Fed's Bowman: Sizable rate hikes should remain on table if inflation not seen moving down

Fed's Bowman says inflation expectations appear to be well anchored

Bostic will not be departing from that script.