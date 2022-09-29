The rate hike rhetoric is continuing from the Federal Reserve. Mester and Daly will continue with it Thursday, 29 September 2022

1700 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a policy panel before hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022" co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Center for Inflation Research

2045 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives policy presentation at Boise State University

Also ahead from central bank speakers, ECB and BoE incoming:

---

San Francisco Fed head Daly: