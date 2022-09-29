The rate hike rhetoric is continuing from the Federal Reserve. Mester and Daly will continue with it Thursday, 29 September 2022

  • 1700 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a policy panel before hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022" co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Center for Inflation Research
  • 2045 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives policy presentation at Boise State University

Also ahead from central bank speakers, ECB and BoE incoming:

---

San Francisco Fed head Daly:

Mary Daly San Francisco Fed meme