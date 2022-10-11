Harker's does not look like it'll be the venue for his views on the economy nor policy but Mester's will be well worth tuning in for. Mester took an even more hawkish turn last week:

1530 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "How Anchor Institutions Drive Impact for Their Regions" before the "Young, Smart and Local" event at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro

1600 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before a Signature Luncheon hosted by the Economic Club of New York