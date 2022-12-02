On the Fed speaking circuit schedule:

1415 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Is a Labor Challenge Coming?" before the 2022 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade

Evans twice, the second looks more pertinent:

1515 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill

1900 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

