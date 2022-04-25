The FOMC next meet on May 3 and 4.

The Committee is expected to rubber-stamp the much-mooted 50bp interest rate hike. A 75bp hike got some air late last week but is not the consensus call. Some aty the Fed appear to want 75, most do not. We'll find out on May 4.

There are no public comments scheduled from Fed officials until after this May meeting. That is, we are currently in the 'blackout period'. The next scheduled comments out of the Fed are those from Chair Powell on May 4 at his news conference following the decision announcement and statement.