Reminder - it's a Canada and US (sorta) holiday today, Monday, 10 October 2022

Fed speakers coming upon regardless of the holiday:

1300 GMT - Chicago Fed branch President Evans is speaking on his view of current economic conditions and monetary policy

1735 GMT - Fed Vice-Chair Brainard is speaking on 'Restoring price stability in an uncertain economic environment'

Both of these should have plenty of pertinent comments. Fed officials have been sticking to the mantra of continued hikes, to do what is necessary to bring inflation Read this Term back to target. Evans and Brainard are two of the more nuanced Fed officials though, Should be instructive.

Federal Reserve vice chair Brainard