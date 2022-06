Coming up at 2pm New York time on Monday 13 June 2022

1800 GMT

Despite the blackout period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday (14th & 15th) Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is speaking.

She will be discussing the Community Reinvestment Act

The venue is the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC): Just Economy Conference 2022

Its a pre-recorded video address. There will be nothing on her monetary policy views.