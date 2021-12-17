Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a virtual Wall Street Journal question-and-answer session on the 2022 economic outlook.

Daly will not be an Federal Open Market Committee voter in 2022

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on economic outlook before the Forecasters Club of New York, in New York.

as a member of the Board of Governors Waller is a voter on the FOMC

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) consists of twelve members

the seven members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York;

and four of the remaining eleven Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.