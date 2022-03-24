The best thing about Federal Open Market Committee meetings is the blackout period that precedes it and we get a lil bit of peace and quiet from the talking heads.

Coming up:

10 am US ET (1400 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in virtual "Challenges for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability" panel before the Central Reserve Bank of Peru Centenary Conference organized by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru and Bank for International Settlements.

11 am US ET (1500 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Francisco President Mary Daly makes introductory remarks to the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference, hosted by the San Francisco Fed's Economics Research Department.

11.30am US ET (1530 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives inperson speech before the Citadel Directors Institute 2022 hosted by the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business at The Citadel Foundation, in Charleston.

12.00pm US ET (1600 GMT)

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller speaks at "Virtual Seminar Series on Central Banking and Digital Currencies: Should Central Banks Issue Digital Currencies?"

Get ready for the 50bp hike remarks!

The Federal Reserve parrot.