A 75bp rate hike is becoming the expectation of more and more analysts for the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting (20th and 21st). Listening for further hints and clues from this lot later today:

10:00 NY time (1400 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before the "Exploring Career Pathways in Economics and Related Fields Conference"

12:00 NY time (1600 GMT)

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Vienna Macroeconomics Workshop 2022

Also at 12:00 NY time is

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speakings on the economic outlook before virtual Peterson Institute event

George recently hosted the Jackson Hole symposium.