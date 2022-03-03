10 am US ET (1500 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

12 pm US ET (1700 GMT)

  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks before hybrid "Economic Update with Tom Barkin" hosted by the CFO Society of Baltimore, in Baltimore, Maryland.

6pm US ET (2300 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion before virtual Council for Economic Education "Economists on the Economy" event.

Powell spoke before the House committee on Wednesday.

