The main event is at 10am US ET (1500 GMT)

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing to consider the nomination to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

8am US ET (1300 GMT )

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives keynote before virtual Philadelphia Business Journal Economic Forecast Series.

12pm US ET (1700 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak on "The Economy: What We've Learned" before virtual Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event.

1pm US ET (1800 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on the economy and monetary policy before the Milwaukee Business Journal Economic Forecast 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fed officials have been clambering over each other to signal rate hikes, many from the March meeting. Expect more of the same.

