I have two times listed for Bullard. He doesn't mind getting some media attention.

10:00 NY time (1400 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts hybrid on-the-record breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media

15:30 NY time (1930 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Brian Bullard addresses New York University's Money Marketeers on "Monetary Policy, Current Economic Trends and the Prospects for the US Economy"

17:30 NY time (2130 GMT) Bullard again, speaks on "Monetary policy, Recent Economic Trends, and the Outlook for the U.S. Economy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University