On the agenda today from Federal Reserve officials speaking:

1800 GMT will bring Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

participates in a virtual panel discussion at WorkRise conference titled "Charting a Resilient Future for US Workers: Solutions to Navigate an Uncertain Economy"

2130 GMT (this is the Asia morning on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 ) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari

participates in a panel on the economy and question-and-answer session before the Women Corporate Directors Minnesota Chapter

---

Fed officials have locked into the further rate hikes ahead mantra.

The USD has taken its cue from the ramp in interest rates: