12.05pm US ET (1605 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
- to speak on current economic events & monetary policy before the Economic Club of New York
2000 US ET (0000 GMT on 20 April 2022 )
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari
- to deliver the Roslien Distinguished Lecture, "Pandemic Economics" at an event in Iowa.
Earlier Fed speaker:
- Fed's Bullard says inflation is far too high, the Fed has a good plan in place
- More from Fed's Bullard. He says there will be no recession.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari: