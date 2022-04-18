12.05pm US ET (1605 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
  • to speak on current economic events & monetary policy before the Economic Club of New York

2000 US ET (0000 GMT on 20 April 2022 )

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari
  • to deliver the Roslien Distinguished Lecture, "Pandemic Economics" at an event in Iowa.

Earlier Fed speaker:

