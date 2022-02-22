At 15:30 ET, which is 2030 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks

topic is on the "Role of the Federal Reserve in the Community"

participates in a moderated conversation before virtual event with Duke University students

Someone less polite than me would suggest the Fed's role is to pump up stocks to the moon, and house prices too. I would never suggest such a thing of course.

Later, due at 17:00 ET, which is 2200 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Interim President Meredith Black

gives opening remarks and participates in audience question-and-answer session before virtual "Fed Listens: Pandemic Recovery in Austin Communities" event

Meredith Black has been interim president of the Dallas Fed since Kaplan left under a cloud (trading scandal)