Federal Reserve speakers have been laying down the expectations for a 50bp rate hike in May (and beyond).

Today's gurus are:

10.30am US ET (1430 GMT) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans

before the Peterson Institute for International Economics Macro Week 2022

11.25am US ET (1525 GMT) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly

speaking before the Center for Business and Economic Research "CBER Mid-Year Outlook," in Las Vegas (in this case, what happens in Vegas hits the newswires right after!)

1pm US ET (1700 GMT) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

to participate in a virtual moderated conversation, "Equity in Urban Development" before the Penn Institute for Urban Research.

