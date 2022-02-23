3.30pm ET, which is 2030 GMT - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on "This Time is Different... Because We Are" before the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall.

8pm ET (on the 23rd February), which is 0100 GMT (on the 24th) Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Economic Forecast Project Economic Update, in Santa Barbara, California

Waller being manhandled by Powell. Bullard gets his head in the pic (as usual)