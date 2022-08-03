10:30 am NY time (1430 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

speaks on "Using Fintech to Promote Financial Inclusion" before hybrid Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Sixth Annual Fintech Conference

11:45 am NY time (1545 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

speaks on "Winning the War on Inflation" before the Shanandoah Valley Partnership

14:30 pm NY time (1830 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari

participates in fireside chat as part of the Journal of Financial Regulation Annual Conference

--

OK, so of that lot it looks like Barkin will be the on to watch (listen to!). Earlier during the session we had Bullard speaking. He gave no indication of any slow down in the Fed's fight on inflation:

Barkin is up at 1545 GMT: