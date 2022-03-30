During the session here in Asia we had Bostic sounding a cautionary note, not as gung-ho on 50bp hikes as many of his Fed colleagues have been:

Ahead during US time:

0915 US ET, 1315 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks virtually at Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

1300 US ET, 1700 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks virtually on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Economic Club of New York.

Geroge is at the less dovish end of the FOMC spectrum