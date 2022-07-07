The minutes FOMC June meeting) were published Wednesday:

1pm US ET, 1700 GMT:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to participate in a virtual discussion on the economy and monetary policy before the National Association of Business Economics.

Also 1pm US ET, 1700 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid LittleRock Regional Chamber's Power Up Little Rock Luncheon,

Pertinent topics from both of these guys. Let's see if they reinforce expectations of a 75bp rate hike at the next meeting. This pic is a little outdated but nevertheless it shows us the date of the next meeting - July 26 & 27: