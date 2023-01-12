The US CPI report is at 8.30am US Eastern Time:
- JP Morgan are forecasting lower than expected US CPI data on Thursday, & stocks higher
- Preview: All eyes on Thursday's UP CPI report with Goldman Sachs and CIBC seeing a miss
On the speaking agenda after the data are:
08:45am US ET (13456 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker
- speaks on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast 2023 and Annual Meeting, in Malvern, Pa
11:30am (1630 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
- speaks and participates in moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum
12:40pm (1740 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin
- speaks on the 2023 economic outlook before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event
On Wednesday we had Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins saying she favoured a +25bp (not +50) rate hike at the Fed's next meeting (January 31 / February 1):