The US CPI report is at 8.30am US Eastern Time:

On the speaking agenda after the data are:

08:45am US ET (13456 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker

speaks on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast 2023 and Annual Meeting, in Malvern, Pa

11:30am (1630 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard

speaks and participates in moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum

12:40pm (1740 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

speaks on the 2023 economic outlook before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event

On Wednesday we had Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins saying she favoured a +25bp (not +50) rate hike at the Fed's next meeting (January 31 / February 1):