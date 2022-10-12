1400 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a Town Hall before the 2022 Northwoods Economic Development Summit

1745 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "New Technologies, the Fed, and Inclusion" before the 2022 D.C. Fintech Week event

(BONUS! 1800 GMT Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its September 20-21 meeting)

2230 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment" before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York

Bowman's looks to be the most interesting. Join me for that one during Asia time Thursday!

PPI data during US hours Wednesday! CPI follows the next day.

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.