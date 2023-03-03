We had a cancelled appearance from Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, today:
The Fed did publish his prepared remarks though:
- Fed Waller: FOMC may need to raise rates beyond December's 5.1-5.4% central tendency view
- The market takes a more-hawkish Waller in stride
There are plenty of Fed officials speaking later today.
1600 GMT, 1100 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan speaks before the Chicago Booth Workshop on Market Dysfunction
1645 GMT, 1145 US Eastern time:
- (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California–Santa Barbara
2000 GMT, 1500 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman moderates "Design Issues for Central Bank Facilities in the Future" panel before the Chicago Booth Workshop on Market Dysfunction
2145 GMT, 1645 US Eastern time:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on "What's Keeping Inflation Elevated?" before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit, in Stanford, California
---
Barkin looks to be the pick of the bunch for likely market-pertinent remarks given the inflation topic. So late in the day, liquidity will be scarce.