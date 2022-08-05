At 08:00 NY time (1200 GMT) on 5 August 2022, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

speaks before the Lexington Chamber of Commerce First Friday's Summer Speaker Series

-

I don't have a specific topic for his speech.

Barkin's most recent speech emphasized:

At first, inflationary pressures seemed temporary. But inflation has persisted, risen and become broader based. It’s the Fed’s responsibility to act to reduce inflation and stabilize expectations, and we are.

The Fed’s tools work over time, so I expect inflation to come down, but not immediately, not suddenly, and not predictably. I see inflation coming down in three lanes: demand should flatten, supply chains should heal and commodities should settle. The pace of normalization is uncertain, which is understandably unsettling and leads to worries about a recession.