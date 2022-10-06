Plenty of Federal Reserve officials on the talking circuit ahead today:

1250 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester

opening remarks before the "Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods, and Applications" conference

1700 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook

speaks on the economic outlook at the Peterson Institute for International Economics

1700 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans

participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce

2100 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

speaks on the economic outlook before the Mark C. Berger Workshop Series

2230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester again

speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Council for Economic Education "Economists on the Economy" event

All of these look like they will be pertinent. Fed officials are still flagging aggressive rate hikes ahead, this from Bostic earlier:

Lisa Cook