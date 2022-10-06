Plenty of Federal Reserve officials on the talking circuit ahead today:
1250 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
- opening remarks before the "Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods, and Applications" conference
1700 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook
- speaks on the economic outlook at the Peterson Institute for International Economics
1700 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans
- participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce
2100 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller
- speaks on the economic outlook before the Mark C. Berger Workshop Series
2230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester again
- speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Council for Economic Education "Economists on the Economy" event
---
All of these look like they will be pertinent. Fed officials are still flagging aggressive rate hikes ahead, this from Bostic earlier: