17:30 US Eastern time, 2130 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in Marketplace interview, via NPR Network
19:00 US Eastern time, 2300 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York
- This timing is into the Asian morning on Thursday, 20 April 2023
Also from the Fed today is the 'Beige Book', due at 1400 US Eastern time, 1800 GMT:
- The Federal Reserve Beige Book (also known as the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions)
- report published by the Fed eight times a year
- provides a summary of current economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts in the US
- report is compiled based on information gathered from business contacts and regional economists in each district
- its intended to give a snapshot of the current state of the economy and to help in making decisions about monetary policy
- its reports on various aspects of the economy, such as consumer spending, manufacturing activity, employment, and real estate
- and includes a summary of the outlook for the economy in each district