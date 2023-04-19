17:30 US Eastern time, 2130 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in Marketplace interview, via NPR Network

19:00 US Eastern time, 2300 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York

This timing is into the Asian morning on Thursday, 20 April 2023

Also from the Fed today is the 'Beige Book', due at 1400 US Eastern time, 1800 GMT: