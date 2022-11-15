1400 GMT brings Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker
- speaks on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony
1400 GMT also brings Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook
- participates in virtual discussion, "Post-Covid Challenges for Women and Underrepresented Groups" before the Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking Conference
1500 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr
- testifies on "Oversight of Financial Regulators: A Strong Banking and Credit Union System for Main Street" before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington
- Barr spoke earlier today: Fed's Barr says inflation is far too high
It looks like Harker is more likely to express views on his economic and policy outlook given the venues and topics for these speeches.