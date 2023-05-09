As head of the NY Fed, and thus a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and indeed vice-chair of Committee, Williams should get top billing. But Jefferson will soon be Vice Chair of the Fed itself (not the FOMC though) and also has a permanent vote on the Committee. So, lets call it a tie and do it chronological order.

1230 GMT, 0820 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson participates in virtual conversation before the Atlanta Black Chambers Tuesdays Talks

1605 GMT, 1205 US Eastern time: