These are the Valentine's Day speakers from the Federal Reserve. A few others can pop up despite not being listed on calendars but this is who I have:

09:30 US Eastern time, which is 1430 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears on Bloomberg TV

11:00 US Eastern time, which is 1600 GMT

Fed Dallas President Lorrie Logan participates in conversation and moderated question-and-answer session before an event hosted by Prairie View A&M University

13:00 US Eastern time, 1800 GMT

Fed Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before event, La Salle University 2023 Economic Outlook

14:05 US Eastern time, which is 1905 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the NYBA NYC Region Meeting organized by the New York Bankers Association

Williams is of most focus. As head of the NY Fed he has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). He also serves as Vice Chair of the FOMC.